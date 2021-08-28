Make Love Not War

1:37 a.m. A man stopping and checking on all the house doors on a block was just delivering newspapers.

2:38 a.m. Someone reported loud arguing coming from a suspiciously parked RV. The responding officer found the couple was just loudly making love, not fighting.

9:11 a.m. A man called law enforcement to tell them he had purchased drugs in order to help them figure out who was selling drugs.

9:37 a.m. A man reported a youth was throwing rocks at his house, then threatened to sue the police department for not helping out.

4:18 p.m. Two small kids stated they didn’t have any parents.

8:51 p.m. A baby grabbed a phone and accidentally dialed 911.

8:46 p.m. Someone at the fairgrounds reported a relay rider whose horse wouldn’t run hit the horse in the face with a whip.

9:30 p.m. People were camping in a gazebo.