Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, August 20, 2021

Make Love Not War

By

1:37 a.m. A man stopping and checking on all the house doors on a block was just delivering newspapers.  

2:38 a.m. Someone reported loud arguing coming from a suspiciously parked RV. The responding officer found the couple was just loudly making love, not fighting. 

9:11 a.m.  A man called law enforcement to tell them he had purchased drugs in order to help them figure out who was selling drugs.

9:37 a.m. A man reported a youth was throwing rocks at his house, then threatened to sue the police department for not helping out.  

4:18 p.m. Two small kids stated they didn’t have any parents.  

8:51 p.m. A baby grabbed a phone and accidentally dialed 911. 

8:46 p.m. Someone at the fairgrounds reported a relay rider whose horse wouldn’t run hit the horse in the face with a whip. 

9:30 p.m. People were camping in a gazebo.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.