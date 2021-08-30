Very Subtle…

3:18 a.m. Kids stole beer and yelled “meet at the high school” as they drove away. They were then cited at the high school.
4:13 p.m. Three pizza joint employees chased down someone who stole three beers.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
