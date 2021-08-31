1 Person Killed in Weekend Mobile Home Fire Near Arlee

ARLEE — A man died in a weekend mobile home fire near Arlee, Lake County officials said.

The Arlee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The victim’s body was removed from the house and was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and cause of death, Sheriff Don Bell told KERR-AM.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.