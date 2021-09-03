I am writing a letter to the editor of my local paper, my first in 26 years in Whitefish, to plead with my neighbors and fellow citizens to please take a step back and consider your behavior. The members of the school board have civic mindedly stepped forward to serve our community. We are all incredibly busy and these community-minded folks are VOLUNTEERING their time to attend meetings rather than participating in the activities we all live in Montana to do. To protest at their homes and to post their home addresses on social media seems a serious lack of character, forethought, and potentially dangerous. When our children grow to adults and decide they want to serve their community, is this what we want them to remember? Protesting is the right of every American, but I plead with you to reconsider doing it at someone’s home.

I didn’t get what I voted for either. But like an adult, I am accepting the outcome.

Mel Toelcke

Whitefish