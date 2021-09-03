Teams Searching for Missing Woman Near Logan Pass

Search and Rescue teams are looking for a 34-year-old Virginia woman who was believed to be hiking alone near Logan Pass around Aug. 30-31 but did not return as planned, according to a Glacier National Park official.

Jennifer Coleman’s vehicle has been located at Logan Pass, where she had been planning a solo hike on Monday, Aug. 30, either at Dragon’s Tail or along the Highline Trail, according to a news release. She was scheduled to check out of the West Glacier KOA on Aug. 31 but failed to do so, prompting the search.

Teams of ground searchers are working with Flathead County Search and Rescue, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Two Bear Rescue and the Flathead National Forest.

Coleman is 5-foot-6, approximately 128 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is possibly wearing a tank top, spandex pants, sunglasses, brown slip-on two-toned boots, a turquoise and pink flower scarf and a dark colored daypack.

Anyone with additional information about Coleman’s whereabouts should contact the park’s tip line at (406) 888-7077.