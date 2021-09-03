ZomBEE Apocalypse

12:03 a.m. A woman tried to bite her husband’s nose off.
1:27 a.m. An officer received a fabulous compliment on his mustache.
7:55 a.m. Protesters were using a bullhorn.
7:58 a.m. A grocery cart was located and returned.
8:33 a.m. Students were parked in front of a fire hydrant.
9:20 a.m. A woman thought a city ordinance was dumb.
10:46 a.m. A badger was on a front porch.
11:43 a.m. The woman lying on their purse was just enjoying the sunshine.
6:19 p.m. An officer was out with pest control while they knocked down a beehive.
7:04 p.m. Two pitbulls were running around with a dead fawn in their mouths.