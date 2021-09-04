Pedestrian Access Appreciated

On behalf of the many walkers, cyclists and rollers, I’d like to thank the Montana Department of Transportation, LHC, Inc. and Schellinger Construction for maintaining continuous pedestrian access on Kalispell’s shared use trails this summer. With major construction underway at Foys Lake Road and Dern/Springcreek Roads, all parties have demonstrated positive awareness of the heavy use of these routes by non-motorized alternative transportation users. Thank you for keeping us in mind!

Kip Smith

Rails to Trails of Northwest Montana

Kalispell