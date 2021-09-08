Glacier Soccer Games Canceled, Flathead will Host Butte

Both the boys and girls Wolfpack soccer matches against Sentinel on Sept. 9 have been canceled due to a shortage of bus drivers in the district, Glacier High School Activities Director Mark Dennehy confirmed on Wednesday morning.

“Hopefully this will not be a recurring theme,” Dennehy said. “It’s the first time in my 20-plus years of doing this that we’ve had to cancel or reschedule games” because of a lack of drivers.

A Glacier boys game was postponed due to transportation issues. Last week’s match against Big Sky has been rescheduled for Sept. 14. Flathead also had to postpone games for both teams with a Braves match against Hellgate rescheduled for Sept. 14 and a Bravettes game against Big Sky rescheduled for Oct. 5.

The Braves and Bravettes were originally scheduled to play in Butte on Thursday, but Bravettes coach Bledy Doda confirmed that the two schools worked out a plan Wednesday morning to allow Flathead to host the games at Kidsports in Kalispell.

“For a week or so we’ve been sitting on the bench waiting,” Bravettes coach Bledy Doda said. “I’m getting used to this but this is not OK. This is not good for the kids”

Dennehy added that one of the bus companies Kalispell Public Schools contracts with hired two additional drivers, which he hopes will prevent additional postponements this season.