Market Trends: Year Ranges Built

In December 2020, we looked at a home sales snapshot by vintage for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales this past 12 months (sold prices $200,000 to $800,000). Homes built since 2017 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, left range) – and they brought over $230 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range).

The orange line — median days from listing to contract (DTC), right range — shows that the 1932-1936 vintage was snapped up fastest. Most vintages were under contract within 15 days.

The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s. Most homes, built within the last 100 years, had between 2,000 and 2,500 sq. ft.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.