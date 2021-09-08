Podcast: Back to School with Micah Hill

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

The 2021-22 school year has started and Flathead Valley public school districts have been solidifying their COVID-19 policies for months in preparation. By Federal law, students in all districts are required, whether vaccinated or not, to wear face coverings on public transportation, which includes school and activity buses.

Beyond that, however, districts have some leeway to draft their own policies which has led to a patchwork of guidelines across the valley.

All districts are encouraging, but not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, as just over a quarter of children ages 12-17 in Flathead County had received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Kalispell Public Schools is moving forward with phase three of its COVID plan which strongly encourages face coverings but does not mandate them for any grade levels.

KPS superintendent Micah Hill joins the podcast today to talk about his thoughts on the district’s policy, how schools stayed open last year, and his level of optimism for this school year.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a body found in the Flathead River, upcoming memorial services for 9/11, and the historic win by the Griz last weekend.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.