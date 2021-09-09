Glacier, Capital Golf Teams Locked in Battle After Day 1 of Helena Invite

HELENA — Even though it was a little smoky on Thursday afternoon in Helena, the scoring conditions were ripe at Bill Roberts Golf Course and golfers took advantage during the first round of the Helena Invite.

And while it was a strong showing for the Bruins, who are tied for first in the boys tournament with a total of 299 with Glacier, as well as sitting in second in the girls tournament, four shots behind Glacier (369-373), it will take another strong showing Friday to fend off the Wolfpack for the team titles.

Will Salonen is leading the boys tournament after 18 holes thanks to a first-round 69 which puts him one shot ahead of Dutch Teders of Capital who carded a 70. Hayden Ellis of Belgrade also fired a 71 to keep within striking distance and is currently in third.

Joe McGreevey and Cale Hines of Capital each shot 76 for the Bruins, giving Capital three of the top 10 individuals after day one. Glacier’s Sam Engellant (75) and Tyler Avery (76) are also in the mix for the Wolfpack.

Kyler Meredith (77) is also right there for the Bruins as is Dylan Dobbins who is also in the top 25 following an 82. Joey Seliaskar was Helena’s top scorer with an 84 and the only Bengal in the top 30.

Jillian Wynne of Kalispell Flathead and Chloe Tanner of Glacier separated themselves from the field in the girls tournament with 79s to tie for first place. Stella Claridge of Glacier is well back in third (89), followed by Capital’s Megan Swanson who is currently tied fourth after shooting a 91 with Helena’s Sarah Halferty.

Paige Springer (92), Makayla Bury (94), Olivia McGreevey (96) and Paige O’Mara (97) are all in the top 10 after one day of play, which should give Capital a fighting chance to overcome Glacier’s four-shot lead.

Day two action is set to get underway Friday morning at Bill Roberts Golf Course.