Body Recovered from Yellowstone River in Billings Area

BILLINGS — Authorities in southcentral Montana have recovered a man’s body from the Yellowstone River.

The body was spotted floating in the river at about 10 a.m. Thursday morning near Billings’ Dover Park, by workers constructing a bridge, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.

It did not appear to have been in the water for long, and there were no obvious signs of foul play, Linder said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Authorities have tentatively identified the man but were not releasing his name pending notification of family members. An autopsy was planned.