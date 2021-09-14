Glacier Coach Hits Century Mark

Glacier head coach Grady Bennett collected his 100th victory with the No. 4 Wolfpack on Friday night as the team downed Missoula Big Sky 56-20. Quarterback Gage Sliter threw for 191 yards and Jake Rendina piled up 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Rendina ran for the first two touchdowns, including one from 80 yards, to give the hosts a 14-0 lead. Cole Sandberg answered with a short TD run for the Eagles but Jake Turner took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a TD. Turner also had a 4-yard TD catch and 98-yard interception return for a score.

Big Sky’s Isaac Ayers caught a TD pass last in the final minutes of the half but his team trailed 42-13 at the break. Sandberg scored on a short run midway through the third quarter to make the score 42-20. Eagles (1-2) QB Caleb Hren completed 15 of 31 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.