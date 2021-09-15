Scoot Scoot

5:01 a.m. A woman was walking down the street holding a green sleeping bag.

11:55 a.m. Someone reported losing a wallet with little elephants all over it.

2:30 p.m. A transient man said he had a dead badger in a sled that he was keeping because it has “multiple uses.” He said he would be moving along shortly and taking the badger with him.

3:16 p.m. The driver of a truck suspiciously flashed a badge after merging ahead of another vehicle.

4:53 p.m. Mail was found at the dog park.

4:59 p.m. A man suspected his neighbor was dropping screws by his car to destroy his tires.

5:11 p.m. A woman was unhappy she could not get her hiking gear for a hike after her stepson locked her out of the house.

5:46 p.m. A nicely dressed man was scooting across a church lawn on his butt.

5:58 p.m. Someone reported serial ding-dong ditching.

5:59 p.m. A child in pajamas and a football helmet walked toward a construction site.

7:29 p.m. Three suspicious males on long boards were exchanging things out of their backpacks.