Scoot Scoot

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

5:01 a.m. A woman was walking down the street holding a green sleeping bag. 

11:55 a.m. Someone reported losing a wallet with little elephants all over it.  

2:30 p.m. A transient man said he had a dead badger in a sled that he was keeping because it has “multiple uses.” He said he would be moving along shortly and taking the badger with him. 

3:16 p.m. The driver of a truck suspiciously flashed a badge after merging ahead of another vehicle.  

4:53 p.m. Mail was found at the dog park.       

4:59 p.m. A man suspected his neighbor was dropping screws by his car to destroy his tires.  

5:11 p.m. A woman was unhappy she could not get her hiking gear for a hike after her stepson locked her out of the house. 

5:46 p.m. A nicely dressed man was scooting across a church lawn on his butt. 

5:58 p.m. Someone reported serial ding-dong ditching. 

5:59 p.m. A child in pajamas and a football helmet walked toward a construction site.   

7:29 p.m. Three suspicious males on long boards were exchanging things out of their backpacks. 

