Three People Killed in All-Terrain Vehicle Crash Near Billings

BILLINGS A woman and two men were killed in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash east of Billings, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The four-seat vehicle was found in a shallow ravine in a field off U.S. Highway 87 East on Sunday morning after the riders failed to return to a residence when expected, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement. Officials weren’t sure exactly when the crash occurred, but officers were called at 10:30 a.m., Linder said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle went into the ravine and struck the other side, Linder said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The victims were Dallas Mittlestadt, 22, of Shepherd; Tyler Craig, 24, and Kayleigh Weiland, 22, both of Billings, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.