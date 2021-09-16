Stop the Other Presses!

8:34 a.m. A pit bull was out for a run.

10:18 a.m. A door was suspiciously left open.

10:55 a.m. A man stole candy from the grocery store.

10:56 a.m. A blue heeler and husky were out for an unaccompanied run together.

2:00 a.m. Someone at a technical help desk accidentally dialed 911.

3:58 p.m. A thrift store worker reported a “disaster” of a parking job that forced him to reposition his van in order to use the ramp.

4:34 p.m. A man who may have been high was talking to a rock.

5:01 p.m. Someone reported a man suspiciously picking up a rock, putting it in his pocket and walking toward some cars. The man was just using the rock to keep his bag of sunflower seeds from blowing away.

6:28 p.m. A fender bender that was reported in a newspaper’s parking lot actually happened in the other newspaper’s parking lot.

6:48 p.m. A police-looking dog was out for a run.

11:17 p.m. Juveniles were using awnings as skate ramps.