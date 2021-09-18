Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Oh, We Know

4:07 a.m. A car was driving slowly. 

6:46 a.m. A gentleman was breaking into hotel rooms. 

12:25 p.m. Multiple adults who were riding BMX bikes in the skate park were aware bikes are not allowed in the skate park. 

1:21 p.m. Someone did not want to report their kid’s graffiti. 

3:34 p.m. Someone was concerned a woman flying two drones was casing nearby houses despite the drones being flown in an area that had no houses nearby. 

10:22 p.m. Two bears that were in an apartment parking lot appeared unable to find the exit. 

11:23 p.m. A man yelled “I don’t like you anymore” at the top of his lungs. 

