Need Some Bean Juice

7:09 a.m. Three bears were hanging around since it was trash day.
10:02 a.m. Two women bought wine at a grocery store, mixed it with orange juice in the parking lot and began drinking it as they drove off.
11:32 a.m. A car hit a lawnmower in a school parking lot.
2:10 p.m. Someone complained about speeding Kalispell Kruisers.
2:38 p.m. Someone stole brand new seat covers from a truck.
3:31 p.m. A child fresh off a school bus broke a tree limb off someone’s tree.
3:51 p.m. A lady just out of jail knocked on a door asking for a cup of coffee.
3:57 p.m. Two cows that were at large were not scared away by a lawnmower.
5:04 p.m. A Floridian who had previously been unable to find the library was now at the library and unable to find his car.
5:17 p.m. Two loose dogs were bear sprayed.
6:41 p.m. The driver of a suburban was brake checking another car and flipped off the other driver.
7:27 p.m. Two males were arguing in a women’s restroom.
7:48 p.m. A bear was very focused on a trashcan.
9:35 p.m. Someone was walking across a lawn.