Need Some Bean Juice

7:09 a.m. Three bears were hanging around since it was trash day.

10:02 a.m. Two women bought wine at a grocery store, mixed it with orange juice in the parking lot and began drinking it as they drove off.

11:32 a.m. A car hit a lawnmower in a school parking lot.

2:10 p.m. Someone complained about speeding Kalispell Kruisers.

2:38 p.m. Someone stole brand new seat covers from a truck.

3:31 p.m. A child fresh off a school bus broke a tree limb off someone’s tree.

3:51 p.m. A lady just out of jail knocked on a door asking for a cup of coffee.

3:57 p.m. Two cows that were at large were not scared away by a lawnmower.

5:04 p.m. A Floridian who had previously been unable to find the library was now at the library and unable to find his car.

5:17 p.m. Two loose dogs were bear sprayed.

6:41 p.m. The driver of a suburban was brake checking another car and flipped off the other driver.

7:27 p.m. Two males were arguing in a women’s restroom.

7:48 p.m. A bear was very focused on a trashcan.

9:35 p.m. Someone was walking across a lawn.