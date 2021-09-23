Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

12:05 a.m. Someone appeared to be picking a lock.  

12:49 a.m. A black bear was highly interested in a garbage container. 

4:38 a.m. A person needed directions to the airport. 

6:06 a.m. A suspected theft at a construction site was just two concrete finishers getting a head start on the day. 

7:14 a.m. A vehicle parked 24 feet, 7 inches from a stop sign was cited for parking within 30 feet of said stop sign. 

12:50 p.m. A bat landed on an elementary school student.  

3:21 p.m. A salon owner suffered a ripped shirt in a scuffle over dog poop bags. 

4:43 p.m. Excessive stray cats were reported in the area.       

5:23 p.m. Toddlers were playing in the street.   

6:47 p.m. A suspicious man was just sitting in the rock garden. 

