Podcast: Selling the Farm

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

At the end of each month, the Flathead Beacon runs a series of business pieces focusing on a different economic sector each month. For September, Flathead Beacon business reporter Maggie Dresser dove into the agricultural community in the Flathead Valley to examine how the selloff of farmland to developers is impacting the rural economy, as well as what the hot summer meant for crops in the area.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a proposed hotel in downtown Whitefish, updates on Libby’s Superfund site, a deadly Amtrak derailment and more.

