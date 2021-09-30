Seventeen Horses in ‘Various Stages of Starvation’ Seized in Flathead County

Detectives this week seized 17 horses in “various stages of starvation,” along with other health issues, from the same owner in multiple locations around Flathead County, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Flathead County Animal Control wardens responded on Sept. 19 to an animal cruelty complaint involving multiple horses at a residence in the Columbia Falls area where they found five inadequately fed horses.

During an investigation, authorities discovered there were likely more horses belonging to the same owner at other pastures around the county. Wardens located 17 horses in total, “all in very poor condition.”

Sheriff’s office detectives were granted a search warrant on Sept. 28 and seized all 17 horses. Prior to the initial report, one horse reportedly may have died.

The horses were brought to Flathead County Animal Control and are currently being cared for at county facilities.

“The cost of care is pretty high,” Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said. “We’ve done it in the past but I don’t recall this many.”

The Flathead County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the ongoing case for charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

The horses will remain in the county’s care until court proceedings are finished.

The horses are in need of horse blankets, grass hay or light alfalfa grass hay, senior feed and alfalfa pellets.

To donate, email the sheriff’s office at horses@flathead.mt.gov.