An Egg a Day

12:46 a.m. An officer reported talking to a “couple young adults proving their manhood through their vehicle mods.”

7:13 a.m. Someone reported a campfire along the new Parkline Trail.

9:22 a.m. A man yelling and swearing at people in a parking lot was just dealing with his emotional issues.

9:56 a.m. Dogs were being tormented through the fence.

12:44 p.m. Someone ran out of gas.

4:21 p.m. People on their way to paint the rock wanted to let law enforcement know what they were doing.

5:57 p.m. A man at a hospital facility called 911 because the kitchen wouldn’t make him scrambled eggs.

6:07 p.m. A man holding a pipe was looking for a fight.