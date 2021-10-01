Area Code Needed for Local Montana Calls Starting This Month

HELENA – All local calls in Montana must be dialed with the 406 area code to connect beginning Oct. 24 due to changing federal regulations.

Montana’s 406 area code currently allows seven-digit dialing to complete local calls. That will change this month due to a Federal Communications Commission order designating 988 as the new nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Some seven-digit phone numbers in Montana’s 406 area code begin with 988. To prevent misdialing the 988 Lifeline, all local calls in Montana must be dialed with the area code.

Calls that are currently considered local for billing purposes will continue to be billed as local calls. Existing seven-digit phone numbers will not change, but will require the 406 area code to connect. Three-digit dialing services, like the 911 emergency number, will continue to work as a three-digit number with no need to dial an area code.

Along with manually dialed calls, all services that use automated dialing will need to be updated to include 10-digit phone numbers will also need to be updated.

The 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be available beginning July 16, 2022.