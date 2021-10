8:12 a.m. A man called 911 because a nurse would not give him more sausage for breakfast.

9:44 a.m. A suspicious man was removing bricks from a driveway and doing some kind of exercises.

2:44 p.m. An unattended toddler was walking close to the bypass.

6:12 p.m. A man was concerned his neighbor was chasing a dog through his yard trying to kick it.

7:06 p.m. Several kids were loitering in a parking lot.

10:09 p.m. A woman singing very loudly was kicked out of a store.