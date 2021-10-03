Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Only Go That Way

2:01 a.m. A disgruntled caller said “I was told to call you when this boy throw rocks at my house,” followed by “why don’t you shut the hell up,” when asked questions. 

2:54 a.m. Dumpsters were tipped over.  

7:50 a.m. A blood spattered door turned out to be a spilled beverage.  

9:30 a.m. A dog that looked “just like Lassie” was running around.  

9:54 a.m. Someone in a relationship over a messaging app gave out money and personal information. 

11:23 a.m. Some teens stole garbage from an alleyway last year. 

3:54 p.m. Someone concerned about guns in the community was advised that in Montana it is not illegal to have a gun. 

4:02 p.m. Parents picking up children from school were not following one-way street signs. 

5:05 p.m. A driver with a flat tire along the bypass was concerned about traffic speeding by.

5:29 p.m. Two men appeared to be breaking into a car, but no vehicle thefts were reported.  

6:01 p.m. A dog sitter lost the dog they were watching for 45 minutes. 

6:41 p.m. An intoxicated man who requested help getting to the hospital had a change of heart. 

7:21 p.m. A customer stole from Costco. 

7:32 p.m. Someone tried stealing a Corvette. 

7:45 p.m. A man who left his car unlocked with the keys inside during his shift at work found his car was gone. 

10:22 p.m. A man put some guns in his roommate’s car. 

