Only Go That Way

2:01 a.m. A disgruntled caller said “I was told to call you when this boy throw rocks at my house,” followed by “why don’t you shut the hell up,” when asked questions.

2:54 a.m. Dumpsters were tipped over.

7:50 a.m. A blood spattered door turned out to be a spilled beverage.

9:30 a.m. A dog that looked “just like Lassie” was running around.

9:54 a.m. Someone in a relationship over a messaging app gave out money and personal information.

11:23 a.m. Some teens stole garbage from an alleyway last year.

3:54 p.m. Someone concerned about guns in the community was advised that in Montana it is not illegal to have a gun.

4:02 p.m. Parents picking up children from school were not following one-way street signs.

5:05 p.m. A driver with a flat tire along the bypass was concerned about traffic speeding by.

5:29 p.m. Two men appeared to be breaking into a car, but no vehicle thefts were reported.

6:01 p.m. A dog sitter lost the dog they were watching for 45 minutes.

6:41 p.m. An intoxicated man who requested help getting to the hospital had a change of heart.

7:21 p.m. A customer stole from Costco.

7:32 p.m. Someone tried stealing a Corvette.

7:45 p.m. A man who left his car unlocked with the keys inside during his shift at work found his car was gone.

10:22 p.m. A man put some guns in his roommate’s car.