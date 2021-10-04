Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, September 24, 2021

It’s Not an Emergency

12:27 a.m. A Tennessean was concerned a building was about to be stolen. 

2:26 a.m. There was a mattress behind a building. 

9:31 a.m. Someone called on behalf of his shy girlfriend to figure out how she could get her last paycheck.  

11:34 a.m. Someone reporting they’d found a bike became belligerent when advised not to use 911 to report a found bike. 

12:07 p.m. A man standing in the duck pond was throwing rocks. 

12:41 p.m. A man kicked and beat a leashed service dog. 

1:10 p.m.  A disgruntled neighbor impersonated a police officer to get a car moved. 

1:17 p.m. The driver of a stalled out car pulled out a gun and said “we kill people in Montana” while pointing it at someone who drove around him. 

1:35 p.m. An excessive number of cars were parked on the grass. 

2:19 p.m. Threats were being made by a caller’s “boyfriend’s baby mamma’s brother.” 

6:21 p.m. Three or four homeless people were digging up a sprinkler line to get water. 

6:26 p.m. A suspicious gray truck appeared to have a turret on top of it. 

6:46 p.m. Someone lying on the sidewalk was just catching up on sleep. 

8:31 p.m. A homecoming dance attendee accidentally dialed 911. 

