It’s Not an Emergency

12:27 a.m. A Tennessean was concerned a building was about to be stolen.

2:26 a.m. There was a mattress behind a building.

9:31 a.m. Someone called on behalf of his shy girlfriend to figure out how she could get her last paycheck.

11:34 a.m. Someone reporting they’d found a bike became belligerent when advised not to use 911 to report a found bike.

12:07 p.m. A man standing in the duck pond was throwing rocks.

12:41 p.m. A man kicked and beat a leashed service dog.

1:10 p.m. A disgruntled neighbor impersonated a police officer to get a car moved.

1:17 p.m. The driver of a stalled out car pulled out a gun and said “we kill people in Montana” while pointing it at someone who drove around him.

1:35 p.m. An excessive number of cars were parked on the grass.

2:19 p.m. Threats were being made by a caller’s “boyfriend’s baby mamma’s brother.”

6:21 p.m. Three or four homeless people were digging up a sprinkler line to get water.

6:26 p.m. A suspicious gray truck appeared to have a turret on top of it.

6:46 p.m. Someone lying on the sidewalk was just catching up on sleep.

8:31 p.m. A homecoming dance attendee accidentally dialed 911.