It’s Not an Emergency

12:27 a.m. A Tennessean was concerned a building was about to be stolen.
2:26 a.m. There was a mattress behind a building.
9:31 a.m. Someone called on behalf of his shy girlfriend to figure out how she could get her last paycheck.
11:34 a.m. Someone reporting they’d found a bike became belligerent when advised not to use 911 to report a found bike.
12:07 p.m. A man standing in the duck pond was throwing rocks.
12:41 p.m. A man kicked and beat a leashed service dog.
1:10 p.m. A disgruntled neighbor impersonated a police officer to get a car moved.
1:17 p.m. The driver of a stalled out car pulled out a gun and said “we kill people in Montana” while pointing it at someone who drove around him.
1:35 p.m. An excessive number of cars were parked on the grass.
2:19 p.m. Threats were being made by a caller’s “boyfriend’s baby mamma’s brother.”
6:21 p.m. Three or four homeless people were digging up a sprinkler line to get water.
6:26 p.m. A suspicious gray truck appeared to have a turret on top of it.
6:46 p.m. Someone lying on the sidewalk was just catching up on sleep.
8:31 p.m. A homecoming dance attendee accidentally dialed 911.