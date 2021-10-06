Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, September 27, 2021

Call the Plumber

2:05 a.m. An intoxicated woman fell asleep on the ground outside the bar. 

8:38 a.m. A caller asked a non-handicapped driver to park in a non-handicapped parking spot and was flipped off as they drove away. 

10:22 a.m. A woman who appeared to be having an “episode” in her car was just putting on makeup. 

2:14 p.m. A woman had been trying to shoplift all week without success. 

4:28 p.m. A caller reported “destruction to city benches,” but the responding officer just found a man building and painting bird houses. 

6:46 p.m. Someone was going house-to-house telling people their internet was leaking. 

