Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Oh How the Turn Tables

By

8:23 a.m. Someone was concerned about a car with a duct-taped bumper. 

8:31 a.m. A caller had questions about the bat they had in a plastic bag. 

9:50 a.m. Someone was concerned because their porch smelled strongly of urine. 

12:22 a.m. Someone was screaming outside a bar in a Russian accent. 

12:48 p.m.  A deer hit a vehicle. 

1:53 p.m. Three cubs and a momma bear were up a tree. 

2:10 p.m. A man’s hearing aid kept connecting to a phone via Bluetooth and dialing 911. 

2:46 p.m. A man who threatened to call the cops after a minor fender bender did not end up calling the cops. 

4:34 p.m. Two German shepherds were at large. 

4:47 p.m. Someone was concerned about violent looking “Ruthless” signs with the face of a former federal judge on them. 

5:21 p.m. A 7-year-old boy kept going off with the “older neighborhood boys to the stadium.”

6:23 p.m. Numerous complaints were filed about children vandalizing the neighborhood with sidewalk chalk. 

6:44 p.m. A teacup Chihuahua was left at the park. 

7:33 p.m. A dead deer was lying in a driveway. 

