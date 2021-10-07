Oh How the Turn Tables

8:23 a.m. Someone was concerned about a car with a duct-taped bumper.

8:31 a.m. A caller had questions about the bat they had in a plastic bag.

9:50 a.m. Someone was concerned because their porch smelled strongly of urine.

12:22 a.m. Someone was screaming outside a bar in a Russian accent.

12:48 p.m. A deer hit a vehicle.

1:53 p.m. Three cubs and a momma bear were up a tree.

2:10 p.m. A man’s hearing aid kept connecting to a phone via Bluetooth and dialing 911.

2:46 p.m. A man who threatened to call the cops after a minor fender bender did not end up calling the cops.

4:34 p.m. Two German shepherds were at large.

4:47 p.m. Someone was concerned about violent looking “Ruthless” signs with the face of a former federal judge on them.

5:21 p.m. A 7-year-old boy kept going off with the “older neighborhood boys to the stadium.”

6:23 p.m. Numerous complaints were filed about children vandalizing the neighborhood with sidewalk chalk.

6:44 p.m. A teacup Chihuahua was left at the park.

7:33 p.m. A dead deer was lying in a driveway.