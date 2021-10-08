Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Mooch Alert

4:59 a.m. The driver of a car parked in front of a house with its headlights on for a while had just been using his ex-girlfriend’s Wi-Fi and accidentally fell asleep. 

7:59 a.m. A bear was chilling at a construction site. 

8:31 a.m.  A puppy was running around the neighborhood. 

9:04 a.m. A self-proclaimed journalist trying to expose a local bank as being a front for Nazis was argumentative but cooperative when asked to stay on the public sidewalk. 

2:24 p.m. An artist had only delivered one of four art pieces because he got COVID. 

8:42 p.m. An animal of some sort sounded like it was moaning in pain. 

9:41 p.m. Someone reported hearing “two gut wrenching screams … now silence.”

