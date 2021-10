3:34 p.m. A dog was barking all weekend long.

3:52 p.m. A woman in her underwear was outside screaming for her husband who left.

5:21 p.m. Someone’s dog looked malnourished.

6:32 p.m. People were hanging out by an apple tree.

6:35 p.m. A friendly boxer was following another dog.

9:06 p.m. Two or three elk ran into the side of a semi truck.

10:15 p.m. Two people were riding in the bed of a pickup.