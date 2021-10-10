Hook ’em Horns

9:03 a.m. Someone found a small container of meth.

9:56 a.m. A kid grabbed a security camera off a nearby house and slammed it on the ground after accusing the owner of pointing it at his house.

11:03 a.m. A man was snooping around the parking lot of a brewery.

2:18 p.m. Someone reported four kids in a car were driving 100 mph to try and jump the railroad tracks.

3:24 p.m. A landlord cleaning up after tenants was concerned about finding a rifle under the porch, but later realized it was a pellet gun.

3:24 p.m. A man on a bicycle stole a longhorn cow head from a neighbor’s house and strapped it to the bike.

4:05 p.m. A cat escaped its carrier and climbed into the engine of a nearby car.

7:48 p.m. Someone was worried the dinosaurs at the mall were being vandalized.