Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead in Browning

A 57-year-old was killed after driving through a stop sign, continuing off the road and through a fence at the intersection of Second Street NW and North Boundary Street in Browning early on Saturday morning.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road conditions were dry and Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
The individual’s name was not released.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.