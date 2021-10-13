Not More Clowns

2:02 a.m. Someone trying to use their phone in the shower accidentally called 911.

9:56 a.m. A person sitting on the sidewalk was holding their coat over their head.

11:35 a.m. Two dogs were barking nonstop.

11:47 p.m. Construction workers were parking on a street that had “no parking” signs.

2:00 p.m. A man ran through a grocery store screaming, slammed carts into the side of the building, stole a pair of socks and boots and then was throwing rocks into the air.

2:12 p.m. Someone at a newspaper office accidentally called 911.

2:26 p.m. A person smashed the window of a car and then left a note that read, “learn to park.”

2:28 p.m. A man whose rearend was uncovered was sleeping near a swing set.

2:54 p.m. A small child in line at the car wash stepped on his dad’s phone and accidentally called 911.

4:11 p.m. A bike appeared in a random yard.

4:27 p.m. Someone reported their duplex was stolen.

5:21 p.m. A shoplifter stole summer sausage and candy.

9:03 p.m. A cranky neighbor was playing their drum set very loudly late into the night.

9:28 p.m. Two men in clown masks approached a thrift store, but nothing happened.

11:08 p.m. A bag of drugs was found.