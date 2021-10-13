Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, October 4, 2021

Not More Clowns

By

2:02 a.m. Someone trying to use their phone in the shower accidentally called 911. 

9:56 a.m. A person sitting on the sidewalk was holding their coat over their head. 

11:35 a.m. Two dogs were barking nonstop. 

11:47 p.m. Construction workers were parking on a street that had “no parking” signs.

2:00 p.m. A man ran through a grocery store screaming, slammed carts into the side of the building, stole a pair of socks and boots and then was throwing rocks into the air. 

2:12 p.m. Someone at a newspaper office accidentally called 911. 

2:26 p.m. A person smashed the window of a car and then left a note that read, “learn to park.”

2:28 p.m. A man whose rearend was uncovered was sleeping near a swing set. 

2:54 p.m. A small child in line at the car wash stepped on his dad’s phone and accidentally called 911. 

4:11 p.m. A bike appeared in a random yard. 

4:27 p.m. Someone reported their duplex was stolen. 

5:21 p.m. A shoplifter stole summer sausage and candy. 

9:03 p.m. A cranky neighbor was playing their drum set very loudly late into the night. 

9:28 p.m. Two men in clown masks approached a thrift store, but nothing happened. 

11:08 p.m. A bag of drugs was found. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.