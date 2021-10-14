Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

I Gotta Pray

12:34 a.m. A suspicious woman was asking how to get inside a nearby church. 

1:33 a.m. The same suspicious woman was going door to door asking for directions to the church.

1:45 a.m. Banging metal and laughter was heard in a parking lot. 

4:57 a.m. A woman just woke up and decided she wanted to pay some bills. However, she was unable to find her checkbook. 

12:17 p.m. A man who appeared to be taking off his clothing was later found fully dressed. 

12:23 p.m. The officer responding to a report of two barking dogs found two dogs lying down quietly. 

2:58 p.m. Someone left their car running outside for about three minutes, which seemed suspicious.

2:59 p.m. A man with $180 in unpaid parking tickets swiftly made payment when he was told the court ordered his vehicle seized. 

4:08 p.m. A shirtless man was flipping off cars. 

6:23 p.m. Someone was reported trying to hop the train. 

7:10 p.m. A fuzzy black dog was found near the fairgrounds. 

8:31 p.m. A woman walked into a gas station saying she had evidence to prove someone was a murderer. 

