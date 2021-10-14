I Gotta Pray

12:34 a.m. A suspicious woman was asking how to get inside a nearby church.

1:33 a.m. The same suspicious woman was going door to door asking for directions to the church.

1:45 a.m. Banging metal and laughter was heard in a parking lot.

4:57 a.m. A woman just woke up and decided she wanted to pay some bills. However, she was unable to find her checkbook.

12:17 p.m. A man who appeared to be taking off his clothing was later found fully dressed.

12:23 p.m. The officer responding to a report of two barking dogs found two dogs lying down quietly.

2:58 p.m. Someone left their car running outside for about three minutes, which seemed suspicious.

2:59 p.m. A man with $180 in unpaid parking tickets swiftly made payment when he was told the court ordered his vehicle seized.

4:08 p.m. A shirtless man was flipping off cars.

6:23 p.m. Someone was reported trying to hop the train.

7:10 p.m. A fuzzy black dog was found near the fairgrounds.

8:31 p.m. A woman walked into a gas station saying she had evidence to prove someone was a murderer.