As They Do

2:15 a.m. A man who reported his truck had been stolen at 2 a.m. realized later that his truck was at the bar he’d been at before getting a ride home.

7:19 a.m. Someone complained that they couldn’t sleep due to protesters on the street making drivers honk their horns. They requested the protesters do so at a “reasonable hour.”

7:19 a.m. A “creepy lady” was just standing in an alley.

7:26 a.m. A man was pushing a go-cart on the sidewalk.

11:55 a.m. Several people who were removed from a hotel room yesterday for doing drug deals were back doing drug deals under pseudonyms.

3:59 p.m. A woman asked for a note to give her boss stating that her car was stolen.

4:46 p.m. A man smoking a cigarette was mistaken for someone casing a steak house.

5:10 p.m. Some kids playing in the street were in direct eyesight of their watchful father.

5:42 p.m. “Sketchy looking folks” with backpacks were coming and going.

6:40 p.m. A dog owner was purposefully taking the dog to a neighbor’s yard to relieve itself.

6:45 p.m. A drunk roommate knocked over a TV.

8:11 p.m. People were loudly singing along to a suburban’s stereo in a driveway.