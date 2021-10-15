Vote for Johnson and Kuntz

This letter is in support of Rod Kuntz, candidate for Kalispell City Council Ward 3. As former mayor of Columbia Falls and former Flathead County commissioner, I have had the privilege of working with many qualified council people of which Rod is at the top of the list. I had the honor of working with Rod when Mayor Mark Johnson appointed us to be on the Homeless Task Force. Rod was the lead on the task force and did an epic job of disseminating information and completing the report, (go to City of Kalispell website to view the final report, compiled by Rod). His personal resume is very impressive as far as experience needed to be the best qualified for this position, including having served on the council for 4 years previously. Kalispell will be well served by his experience and personal integrity. In these difficult times of fiscal issues and growth concerns Rod’s understanding will help guide the city forward to continued excellence along with Mark Johnson as mayor. Please vote for Mark Johnson and Rod Kuntz.

Gary Hall

Columbia Falls