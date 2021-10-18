The local general election is just a few weeks away. Here are a few very important items to ponder: Are you happy knowing that you are creating your best life? Are you happy with the way our communities are adapting to unprecedented growth, environmental, social and health issues? Is it time to start cleaning house or keep the status quo? Do you care?

Please take the time right now to educate yourself on the candidates and the issues upon us for your vote on Nov. 2. If you are not a valued registered voter, there is a short time in which you can still register to vote. When I was first allowed to register to vote so many years ago, it was considered a privilege and a right, especially when the voting age was just lowered to 18 years of age from 21 years. Please participate in this civic duty of ours. The time is now!

Skeeter Johnston

Whitefish