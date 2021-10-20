Trust Locals

They’re noticeably on your team, helping people, land and place. Andy Feury and Ben Davis are working hard to keep town a part of who we are as a community. It’s a transformative time we share in common given the overwhelming change throughout Whitefish and the valley.

The Flathead is discovered by a nation seeking the outdoor lifestyle coupled with fast internet. I get it, who wouldn’t want to live in Whitefish. It’s a fantastic place full of good people.

Together, over time with lots of hard work, a community built a town with great public schools, open recreational lands and a good sense of place. Locals invested heavily throughout the decades in public infrastructure and land conservation.

These two men, Feury and Davis, are a part of town, built by community and represented the interests of local citizens and businesses over the years. Feury and Davis have proven themselves, they listen and are good on issues like housing and the conservation.

Only through hard work and public participation will Whitefish continue to be a place where locals can live, work, and recreate. It’s up to you.

Whitefish, for such a small resort town, offers an impressive number of public amenities like the aquatic center, public trails, skate park, dog park, soccer fields, ball fields, ice rink, two theaters and this list goes on and on. The skiing is typically really great, the water still clean, the golf good and the food downtown always tasty. People are friendly and business is happening.

Whitefish is great because people who live here care enough to make good stuff happen. Local residents and businesses continue finding solutions on a housing, now through a cooperative model, as the rent remains outrageously high for working families.

Simultaneously, Councilor Davis is working with the city’s housing committee on more solutions given how Montana preempted self-governing towns from requiring developers to include smaller, more affordable units a part of the ever-growing subdivisions.

Councilor Feury has remained active in keeping the public lands surrounding the lake open and accessible to recreation and conservation. He’s steadfast in his support of Whitefish and the people who live here.

Whitefish welcomes well over 1 million visitors each year. Those passing through town contribute significantly to reduce local property taxes, fix the streets, and conserve the watershed via the Whitefish Resort Tax. It’s appropriate and a good deal for local citizens to have visitors help maintain our town infrastructure.

We can’t pretend any of the change is easy. Workers are forced to pay too high a rent and have scant prospects of purchasing a home in town. It’s easy to lose faith and fall into despair. We’re slowly getting over our shock and back to work. People like Feury and Davis are on your side, working daily to make things better. Help them.

Just do it, fill out that ballot sitting on the kitchen table and mail it back or drop it at city hall. If you didn’t get a ballot, call the county election office to get sorted.

Your vote matters to renew the Whitefish Resort Tax and also to keep reasonable people like Feury and Davis working for you. If we don’t think things can get worse, visit anywhere America.

Local elections are great. Whitefish is known for last-minute shenanigans and political trickery from shadow candidates. The challenges facing our little mountain town are great but so are the people who have given much over the years to see good things happen through hard work, collaboration, and mutual respect.

As you value worker housing, open public lands, good streets and sidewalks, lower property taxes, and community then vote for Andy Feury and Ben Davis, and renew that Whitefish Resort Tax.