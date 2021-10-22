If You Give a Bear an Apple

7:48 a.m. There was a backpack in the bushes.

8:09 a.m. The bears were in the apple trees again.

11:03 a.m. A frustrated caller wanted to know why law enforcement hadn’t called him yet and said he was tracking response times because officers were on the clock.

1:32 p.m. Someone was throwing lit cigarettes at employees.

5:31 p.m. An officer returned a set of keys that someone had thrown into the woods.

10:58 p.m. An employee who abandoned their post at the check-in desk was just taking the trash out.