Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, October 11, 2021

If You Give a Bear an Apple

7:48 a.m. There was a backpack in the bushes. 

8:09 a.m. The bears were in the apple trees again. 

11:03 a.m. A frustrated caller wanted to know why law enforcement hadn’t called him yet and said he was tracking response times because officers were on the clock.   

1:32 p.m. Someone was throwing lit cigarettes at employees. 

5:31 p.m. An officer returned a set of keys that someone had thrown into the woods. 

10:58 p.m. An employee who abandoned their post at the check-in desk was just taking the trash out. 

