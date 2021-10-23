9:55 a.m. Someone reported bears were getting into the trash they had left out.

2:52 p.m. A caller received an alert on her computer telling her to call Microsoft and move her accounts to another bank, after which she wired $50,000 to the person on the phone.

4:19 p.m. A teen in a gazebo who appeared to be yelling vulgarities at younger boys was just on the phone with her friend.

5:56 p.m. A car was swerving all over the road on the way to the post office.

8:25 p.m. A woman bought a car on Facebook, and her grandma threatened to sue the seller after there were some issues with the car.

9:42 p.m. Some people went to the police complaining their friends wouldn’t let them crash in their hotel room.