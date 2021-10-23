Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

9:55 a.m. Someone reported bears were getting into the trash they had left out. 

2:52 p.m. A caller received an alert on her computer telling her to call Microsoft and move her accounts to another bank, after which she wired $50,000 to the person on the phone.  

4:19 p.m. A teen in a gazebo who appeared to be yelling vulgarities at younger boys was just on the phone with her friend. 

5:56 p.m. A car was swerving all over the road on the way to the post office. 

8:25 p.m. A woman bought a car on Facebook, and her grandma threatened to sue the seller after there were some issues with the car. 

9:42 p.m. Some people went to the police complaining their friends wouldn’t let them crash in their hotel room. 

