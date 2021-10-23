World Has Clearly Lost its Way

The West has lost its spiritual moorings and, as a consequence, is adrift economically, politically and morally. In the United States, I’ll assert that we’re witnessing part of a coordinated campaign to eliminate, among other things, our history, culture, faith, border integrity and national solvency. I don’t know who or what is behind this movement, but the riots in our cities, our porous southern border, the unrelenting provocations of demographic divisions and the attacks on police are too well funded and well organized to be spontaneous occurrences. Add to that the fact that reality itself has become negotiable and there appears to be little hope of reconciling our polarized nation anytime soon.

Currently, 136 countries have agreed to a global tax on international corporations that will become effective in 2023. With a global tax and enforcement infrastructure in place, one could be forgiven for thinking world governance was feasible.

As a young man I acquired a very unwelcome bird’s eye view of human history and become painfully aware that it doesn’t end well. For a time, it caused me to lose hope. And I correctly concluded that human nature is something we can’t control; it controls us and we deceive ourselves to think otherwise. I learned later that such is the theme expressed throughout the Bible, that left to ourselves and apart from God we are helpless and, more importantly, hopeless.

Know that there is hope despite what you may be observing or experiencing. And do not be deceived by a world that has clearly lost its way.

Stephen Littfin

Kalispell