5:36 p.m. A dog was enjoying the park without its owner.

5:48 p.m. Another dog enjoying the park with its owner present was making someone nervous.

6:26 p.m. A small dog about to get a bath escaped.

7:03 p.m. A woman in a wedding dress was asking for a ride.

8:02 p.m. Someone was concerned that juveniles playing loud music in a church parking lot were “planning something mischievous.”

8:36 p.m. A man walking down the street with a flashlight was just using it to see because it was dark outside.