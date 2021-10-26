Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Make it a Foot Long

By

12:36 p.m. A man dropped acid and then went to get himself a sandwich.  

2:30 p.m. A dog was defecating on lawns in the neighborhood. 

3:32 p.m. About 20 bicyclists were at the skate park despite a sign explicitly forbidding bicyclists at the skate park. 

6:39 p.m. Someone tried stealing a car full of candy. 

6:55 p.m. Two young adults were carrying lamps down the street. 

9:47 p.m. Someone reported “what looked to be a 7-year-old female” cross the street with a suitcase, but it was a woman in her 20s with a bag. 

9:55 p.m. The owner of two aggressively barking dogs didn’t understand why someone would be mad about constantly barking dogs. 

