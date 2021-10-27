Woman Dies in Ronan Car Accident

A 37-year old woman was killed in a car crash in Ronan on Tuesday afternoon and a 4-year old male passenger was injured, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was heading northbound on Timberland Road when it veered to the left side of the road and struck a tree head-on.

The driver was dead on-scene and the juvenile was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and the child was in a booster seat.