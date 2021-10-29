Hollis May Named Glacier Girls Track Coach

On Oct. 29, Glacier High School Athletic Director Mark Dennehy announced that Hollis May had been hired as head girls track coach replacing Jerry Boschee, who started the program 14 years ago.

“Hollis brings an extensive background in education and a unique understanding of activities,” Dennehy said in a press release. “She has coached extensively in our District at both the high school and middle school levels. I am excited for Hollis’s methodical approach to lead the successful program forward.”

May’s father was a longtime track coach at Libby High School and she says she basically grew up around the sport.

“I love the atmosphere of a track meet, there’s just nothing better,” May said.

For the last ten year May, a history teacher at Glacier, has coached track at Kalispell Middle School focusing on the throwing events. May said that because the Wolfpack has such solid throwing coaches, she doubts she’ll focus on those individual events but is excited to work with all the athletes.

“I love every event but the one I know the least about is pole vault,” May said. “It’s like teaching a new class for the first time — you figure it out and know you’re going to be methodical and go step-by-step and the kids will learn.”

“I’m really just excited to get kids out, and build on Boschee’s tradition of success in growing the numbers,” she continued. “Especially kids that haven’t done track before and expose them to how fun the sport is.”