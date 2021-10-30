Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, October 22, 2021

Beats a Hang Up

By

1:12 a.m. A neighbor was loudly slamming doors. 

7:04 a.m. A deer was seen twitching in a back yard.  

9:00 a.m. A kitten was stuck in a room. 

9:57 a.m. A woman who reported her ex had scratched her car several weeks ago was informed that she had called about the issue several weeks ago. 

1:40 p.m. The manager of a business reported receiving “well over 100” prank calls from kids saying “random idiotic things.”

2:22 p.m. A caller reported a “very young looking driver” that didn’t seem old enough to be driving. 

5:22 p.m. The drivers of a van and a truck were circling a parking lot shooting airsoft guns at each other.  

8:00 p.m. A man informed police he just realized his pistol had been missing for several weeks. 

