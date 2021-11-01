Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Doggo in a Jacket

1:30 a.m. A dog sitter was missing a shiatsu mix last seen wearing a brown doggie jacket. 

11:08 a.m. A woman in a Raggedy Ann wig was knocking on doors. 

11:39 a.m. Someone wanted to talk about an incident with an “undercover officer” to get it off their chest. 

2:13 p.m. A set of Iron Man tires was discovered near a garage.  

4:26 p.m. An RV was parked next to a dumpster. 

5:22 p.m. A driver backing into a driveway hit a car backing out of the same driveway. 

7:39 p.m. Someone leaving her mother-in-law’s house accidentally dialed 911. 

9:01 p.m. Teenagers in a church parking lot were smoking and playing loud music. 

