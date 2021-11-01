Woman Struck and Killed by Vehicle, Possibly Intentionally

POLSON – A woman was struck and killed by a driver shortly after she had called Lake County law enforcement to report someone was driving through a field east of Pablo, the sheriff said Monday.

The vehicle that struck the woman, a Cadillac DeVille, was believed to be the same one that had been driving through a field just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sheriff Don Bell tells KERR-AM. The driver appears to have hit the woman intentionally, Bell said.

The victim’s body has been taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy. Her name has not been released.

Lake County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher declined to comment on the investigation or any possible charges.