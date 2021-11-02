Man Denies Deliberate Homicide Charge in Death of Girlfriend

MISSOULA – A Missoula man who is charged with running over his girlfriend in a grocery store parking lot and killing her pleaded not guilty Monday to deliberate homicide.

Bradly Nagel, 53, is charged with hitting Lucille Synek, 54, with his pickup on Oct. 16, causing fatal injuries.

The couple had been arguing after having drinks at a nearby bar, court records said.

Surveillance footage showed Synek standing in front of Nagel’s truck. She was pushed to the side of the truck as it moved forward. She fell on the ground and surveillance video shows the pickup ran over her.

Nagel also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence during his appearance in District Court, the Missoulian reported.

His attorney, Bryan Tipp, asked for a reduction in Nagel’s $1 million bail. A bail hearing was set for Nov. 9.