Polson Woman Charged with Murder After Hit-and-run

A 63-year-old woman is dead and another is jailed on a charge of deliberate homicide following an Oct. 31 hit-and-run southeast of Polson, which Lake County investigators say was intentional.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Halloween when the driver of the vehicle, Sharon Whitworth, 56, of Polson, “intentionally ran over” 63-year-old Tonya Charles, also of Polson, who at the time was walking along Huckleberry Lane in Pablo.

Whitworth is charged with a single felony count of deliberate homicide and remains in custody at the Lake County Detention Center.

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to Ms. Charles’ family,” Bell wrote in a Tuesday press release. “No further information on the investigation will be released at this time.”